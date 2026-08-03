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Kyrgyzstan considers construction of high-speed railway services

Kyrgyzstan is considering the construction of high-speed train services. Azamat Sakiev, director general of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the priority is to connect the northern and southern regions of the country.

«Logistics is the main driver of economic development. Railways are the second most economically efficient mode of transportation after maritime transport. They also help reduce the burden on roads and improve safety. I believe that soon we will be able to travel by train from Bishkek to Osh. We will definitely consider making it a high-speed service so that the journey between the two points can be completed, perhaps, within six to eight hours, depending on what the feasibility study shows,» Sakiev said.

He recalled that in late July 2026, the 63-kilometer Balykchy—Kochkor railway line was opened.

«The Balykchy—Kochkor—Kara-Keche—Makmal railway line is a strategically important project of national significance. For the first time in 78 years, we began building railways in Kyrgyzstan using our own resources, without the involvement of foreign engineers, designers, investments or financial instruments. There were many skeptics, but we proved that we are capable of building high-quality infrastructure. We are now starting the feasibility study for the route to Kara-Keche (the second stage) and then the third stage to Makmal,» Azamat Sakiev noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/383929/
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