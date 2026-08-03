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F1H2O Grand Prix prize fund to reach several million dollars

The prize fund for the F1H2O Grand Prix will amount to several million dollars. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Tourism Development Agency, told reporters.

According to him, the exact amount has not been disclosed, as it is determined by the regulations of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM).

«This is a major global sport, and world-class Grand Prix stages traditionally have significant prize funds because they bring together the strongest pilots on the planet,» Kubatov said.

Asked about the total amount of expenses incurred by the Kyrgyz side to host the F1H2O event, organizers representing Powerboat Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Agency for Tourism Development said a final calculation of all costs would be made after the event, and the amount would be announced later.

Journalists also asked when Kyrgyzstan could field its own pilots in F1H2O. Kubatov said that with proper preparation, the country could introduce its own racers within two to three years.

A final press conference on the results of the F1H2O event will be held in the coming days.

The F1H2O Grand Prix and World Championship in the Formula 1 powerboat class concluded in Issyk-Kul region on August 2. The world’s top pilots completed 40 laps on a two-kilometer circuit, delivering one of the most dramatic races of the season for spectators.

Legendary driver Shaun Torrente won the Issyk-Kul Grand Prix and the world championship title. The victory marked his 11th world-level triumph. After the finish, he announced the end of his professional career, fulfilling a promise he had made earlier to retire if he won at Issyk-Kul.
link: https://24.kg/english/383928/
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