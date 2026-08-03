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F1H2O planned to be held in Issyk-Kul region annually

F1H2O is planned to be held in Issyk-Kul region on an annual basis. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Tourism Development Agency, told reporters.

According to him, a preliminary memorandum has already been signed with the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) and representatives of the championship. «The parties are currently engaged in legal negotiations to make the F1H2O World Championship on Issyk-Kul Lake an annual event,» he said.

Kubatov said this year’s race featured intense and dramatic competition.

«Despite the high speeds and the challenging track, there were no serious collisions or major accidents. Only one pilot experienced a technical incident when the engine cowling came off while negotiating a turn. Three other competitors were unable to finish the race, but 15 pilots successfully crossed the finish line.

This is considered a strong result for a championship of this level. By comparison, one of the previous rounds in Italy saw five collisions, and nearly half of the participants failed to finish. According to organizers, the Issyk-Kul race demonstrated a high level of pilot preparation and safety, making it one of the most spectacular and dramatic events of the season,» Eduard Kubatov said.

The F1H2O World Championship concluded in Issyk-Kul region on August 2. The Grand Prix featured the world’s top powerboat racers competing over 40 laps of a two-kilometer circuit.

Legendary driver Shaun Torrente won the Issyk-Kul Grand Prix and secured the world championship title. The victory was the 11th world-level triumph in his career. After the race, Torrente announced his retirement from professional competition, saying he had fulfilled his promise to leave the sport if he won at Issyk-Kul.
link: https://24.kg/english/383916/
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