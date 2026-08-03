National Bank issues gold coin to mark 35th anniversary of independence

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has put into circulation a gold collectible coin «35 Years of the Independent Kyrgyz Republic» from the «Historical Events» series. The coin was issued on August 3, 2026, ahead of the country’s 35th Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 31.

According to the central bank, the obverse of the coin features a snow leopard walking forward against the background of the national flag of Kyrgyzstan. The snow leopard, a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, represents the country’s strength, grandeur and natural wealth. The inscription «Egemen Kyrgyz Respublikasy» is placed around the edge, while the lower part shows the denomination of 100 soms and the inscription «35 years.»

The reverse side features the number «35», with the national emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic inside it against a background of geometric patterns inspired by the traditional Kyrgyz patchwork art of kurak. The coin also bears the inscription «National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the year of issue—2026, the gold purity mark Au 999, and the coin’s weight of 7.78 grams.

The collectible coin is recognized as an official means of payment in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The mintage is limited to 1,000 pieces. The coin is made of 999 fine gold, has a diameter of 22 millimeters, weighs 7.78 grams, and was minted in proof quality.

Each coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and packaged in an individual case with a certificate of authenticity.

The price of the commemorative coin is 99,460 soms. It can be purchased at the cash offices of the National Bank’s central office and its regional branches.