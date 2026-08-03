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Berkutchi, taigans and mounted archers amaze tourists at ethnic show

Over the weekend, tourists in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region witnessed a spectacular Salbuurun ethnic show featuring berkutchi, mounted archers, horse riders, musicians and singers. The sound of galloping hooves, the twang of bowstrings and the sweep of huge wings — for several hours, spectators seemed transported to another time.

One performance followed another at the venue. Riders demonstrated traditional equestrian skills, controlled horses at full speed and fired arrows from traditional bows. The audience was especially impressed by daring horseback tricks, with riders passing each other at high speed while maintaining balance in challenging positions.

One of the most spectacular moments was a performance by a rider wearing a fire-resistant suit. Covered in flames, he raced across the arena on horseback as spectators watched in silence.

Sergei Glukhoverov
Photo Sergei Glukhoverov

Golden eagle hunters, known as berkutchi, also attracted great attention. The massive birds spread their wings against the backdrop of the Kyrgyz national flag, while guests tried to capture every moment on their phones and cameras.

Sergei Glukhoverov
Photo Sergei Glukhoverov

The riders also demonstrated mounted archery skills. Hitting a target while riding at full speed requires precise calculation, a strong riding posture and years of training. The archers controlled their horses with minimal use of their hands, focusing entirely on the shot.

Sergei Glukhoverov
Photo Sergei Glukhoverov

The atmosphere was enhanced by traditional music, national costumes and performances by singers. For foreign visitors, the show became more than just entertainment—it offered an opportunity to experience nomadic traditions not in a museum, but through a live performance.

The event was organized by members of Salbuurun Federation, which preserves ancient skills of hunting with birds of prey and Taigan hunting dogs, horseback riding and traditional archery, while also turning them into a recognizable part of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism image.

Judging by the audience’s reaction, the performance achieved its goal. Tourists applauded, filmed the show and stayed until the very end. National traditions once again proved that they can impress without elaborate scenery—requiring only skilled riders, majestic birds, swift horses and a living connection to history.
link: https://24.kg/english/383907/
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