Berkutchi, taigans and mounted archers amaze tourists at ethnic show

Over the weekend, tourists in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region witnessed a spectacular Salbuurun ethnic show featuring berkutchi, mounted archers, horse riders, musicians and singers. The sound of galloping hooves, the twang of bowstrings and the sweep of huge wings — for several hours, spectators seemed transported to another time.
One of the most spectacular moments was a performance by a rider wearing a fire-resistant suit. Covered in flames, he raced across the arena on horseback as spectators watched in silence.
Golden eagle hunters, known as berkutchi, also attracted great attention. The massive birds spread their wings against the backdrop of the Kyrgyz national flag, while guests tried to capture every moment on their phones and cameras.
The riders also demonstrated mounted archery skills. Hitting a target while riding at full speed requires precise calculation, a strong riding posture and years of training. The archers controlled their horses with minimal use of their hands, focusing entirely on the shot.
The atmosphere was enhanced by traditional music, national costumes and performances by singers. For foreign visitors, the show became more than just entertainment—it offered an opportunity to experience nomadic traditions not in a museum, but through a live performance.
The event was organized by members of Salbuurun Federation, which preserves ancient skills of hunting with birds of prey and Taigan hunting dogs, horseback riding and traditional archery, while also turning them into a recognizable part of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism image.