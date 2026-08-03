Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropic substances

Police in Alamedin district are investigating the circumstances surrounding the hospitalization of a 16-year-old teenager, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The minor was found unconscious on July 31 on Akmatov Street in the village of Arashan. Police officers called an ambulance, and the teenager was taken to the Chui Regional Hospital.

Doctors initially suspected poisoning caused by psychotropic substances. The teenager has since regained consciousness, and there is no threat to his life or health.

Preliminary information suggests that the teenager was left in that condition by acquaintances with whom he had been shortly before the incident.

The case has been registered with the Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district. Law enforcement officers are investigating all circumstances of the incident.