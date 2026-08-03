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Fourth round of university admissions campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan

The fourth round of the university admissions campaign has started in Kyrgyzstan. According to the automated information system Abiturient Online, applicants can register until 2 p.m. on August 5.

During the first three rounds, applicants submitted 70,500 electronic applications, including 24,400 for state-funded places and 46,100 for paid tuition-based programs. Universities recommended 47,700 applicants for enrollment.

A total of 35,200 applicants confirmed their intention to study in their chosen programs, while 3,300 applicants withdrew their decisions.

The leading fields by the number of enrolled students include education and humanities, economics and finance, medicine, information technology, and law.

Overall, the admissions campaign will consist of five rounds, with about 10,000 state-funded grant places available.
link: https://24.kg/english/383903/
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