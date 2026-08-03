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Kyrgyzstan joins World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week 2026 is being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 1 to 7.

According to the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication, breastfeeding is the most reliable, natural, and environmentally friendly foundation for human health from the first seconds of life.

Breast milk is a unique «living tissue» that not only provides the infant with all the nutrition and water they need for the first six months but also builds their immune system, protecting them from acute intestinal and respiratory infections.

Exclusive breastfeeding has been proven to provide long-term protection: it significantly reduces the risk of developing non-communicable diseases in adulthood, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication noted the need for systematic training of young mothers at the primary health care level, protection of the rights of breastfeeding women in the workplace, and the active elimination of aggressive marketing of artificial formulas, which undermines the health of the younger generation.
link: https://24.kg/english/383900/
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