12:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase 281-fold

Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased more than 280-fold in January—May 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, official trade statistics data say.

Between January and May, Kyrgyzstan imported 14,053.7 tons of barley from Russia worth $2.76 million. This represents a 281-fold increase from the 50 tons valued at $9,800 imported during the corresponding period last year.

Russia is the second-largest supplier of barley to Kyrgyzstan after Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also sharply increased its exports over the same period, with shipments rising 286-fold year on year—from 52.8 tons to 15,097.4 tons.
link: https://24.kg/english/383895/
views: 147
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss export of agricultural products to U.S. market
Kyrgyzstan increases corn exports
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal exports by road for 6 months
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade declines due to sharp drop in exports
Fresh strawberries from Kyrgyzstan reach Russia’s Arctic region store shelves
Kyrgyzstan’s dairy exports increase by 16.7 percent
Popular
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration
Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake
3 August, Monday
11:57
Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropic substances Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropi...
11:52
Fourth round of university admissions campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Kyrgyzstan joins World Breastfeeding Week
11:27
Kyrgyzstan to surpass Ukraine in annual births for the first time in 2026
11:01
Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase 281-fold