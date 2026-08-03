Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase 281-fold

Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased more than 280-fold in January—May 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, official trade statistics data say.

Between January and May, Kyrgyzstan imported 14,053.7 tons of barley from Russia worth $2.76 million. This represents a 281-fold increase from the 50 tons valued at $9,800 imported during the corresponding period last year.

Russia is the second-largest supplier of barley to Kyrgyzstan after Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also sharply increased its exports over the same period, with shipments rising 286-fold year on year—from 52.8 tons to 15,097.4 tons.