Boy injured by electric shock in Bishkek dies

A nine-year-old boy who suffered an electric shock in Bishkek has died, his mother announced on social media.

The incident occurred on July 26 in the city’s 6th microdistrict. The children were playing near irrigation canals on Aitiev Street when they approached the water and several of them felt an electric shock.

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According to reports, the boy’s classmates managed to jump back and warn each other, but he did not have time to move away and was thrown back by the electric shock.

He was taken unconscious to the intensive care unit of the City Children’s Emergency Hospital in Bishkek. Doctors described his condition as critical and placed him on ventilation.

According to the Internal Affairs Department for Oktyabrsky district, a pre-investigation check was launched following the child’s electrocution.