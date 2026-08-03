12:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Glacier area in Issyk-Kul basin shrinks by 33.7 percent

The area covered by glaciers in Issyk-Kul Basin has decreased by 33.7 percent over the past 70–90 years. The Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyzhydromet) reported.

The agency said that over the past 7–10 years alone, glaciers in the basin have shrunk by further 23.1 percent.

The updated figures were obtained during the revision of the national glacier catalogue, which included a comprehensive assessment of glaciers, clarification of their boundaries, and the collection of morphometric data.

Kyrgyzhydromet used Sentinel-2 satellite imagery from the Copernicus program, the QGIS geographic information system, the Google Earth platform, and data from previous studies.

The survey identified glaciers that have split into separate bodies, newly formed glaciers, and glaciers that have disappeared completely.

According to Kyrgyzhydromet, the continued reduction in glacier area is linked to climate change and the accelerating processes of glacier degradation.
link: https://24.kg/english/383892/
views: 169
Print
Related
Abramov Glacier in Kyrgyzstan may disappear by 2100, UN climate talks say
Popular
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration
Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake
3 August, Monday
11:57
Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropic substances Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropi...
11:52
Fourth round of university admissions campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Kyrgyzstan joins World Breastfeeding Week
11:27
Kyrgyzstan to surpass Ukraine in annual births for the first time in 2026
11:01
Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase 281-fold