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Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan early in the morning

An earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan early this morning, at 5:35 a.m., the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Institute, the earthquake’s intensity at the epicenter was approximately magnitude 3.

The epicenter was located on the Alay Ridge, 18 kilometers from the village of Kashka-Suu, 30 kilometers from the village of Kara-Otek, and 88 kilometers from the city of Osh.

According to the Seismology Institute, the earthquake was not felt in populated areas of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/383890/
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