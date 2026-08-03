Cabinet Chairman attends closing ceremony of UIM F1H2O World Championship

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and his wife, Zamira Kasymalieva, took part in the closing ceremony of the UIM F1H2O World Powerboat Championship, the Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan Issyk-Kul 2026. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

«These days, Issyk-Kul region welcomed the world’s strongest athletes and the fastest racing boats on the water. Kyrgyzstan has become the center of global powerboating, and millions of spectators around the world were able to see the beauty of our nature, the hospitality of our people, and the potential of our country. We demonstrated that Kyrgyzstan is capable of hosting major international events at a high organizational level,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized.

According to him, the championship went far beyond a sporting competition and became an important international platform for strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation between countries.

He expressed gratitude to the International Powerboating Federation (UIM), national federations, organizers, partners, volunteers, law enforcement officials, medical workers, and everyone who contributed to the success of the championship.

Special words of gratitude were addressed to the athletes.

Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the winners and runners-up, wishing all participants new achievements, safe starts, and brilliant victories.

In conclusion, he emphasized that Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop international sports infrastructure, host world-class competitions, and use sport as an effective tool for developing tourism, the economy, and international cooperation.