12:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Shaun Torrente wins Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan in F1H2O

The main race of the F1H20 Powerboat World Championship round, the 2026 Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Republic, concluded in Issyk-Kul region on August 2.

Victory Team pilot Shaun Torrente took first place in the final race.

Eighteen athletes took part in the final race. The racers competed on the waters of Issyk-Kul Lake, demonstrating high speed and boat handling skills.

The winner received his award from the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. Erik Stark received the silver medal, which was presented to him by Eduard Kubatov, Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development. Alec Weckström received the bronze trophy from Aibek Abylkasymov, President of the Kyrgyz Powerboat Federation.

The 2026 Issyk-Kul Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Republic was the first-ever F1H2O World Championship round in Kyrgyzstan. The international competition brought together the best F1H20 pilots and attracted spectators from across the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/383884/
views: 179
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman attends closing ceremony of UIM F1H2O World Championship
Первый день этапа F1H2O: Андерссон взял поул, Торренте победил во втором спринте
Мужчина потерял сознание на дороге в Чолпон-Ату. МВД проводит проверку
Free concerts to be held during F1H2O World Championship in Issyk-Kul region
Second round of UIM F1H2O World Championship starts in Issyk-Kul region
На Иссык-Куле во время чемпионата мира F1H2O будут бесплатные концерты
На Иссык-Куле стартовал второй этап чемпионата мира UIM Formula 1 H2O
Как Иссык-Куль встретил водную «Формулу-1»: хроника исторического дня
Дастан Бекешев: Вред от F1H2O меньше, чем от сбросов баз отдыха в озеро
Мужчина потерял сознание на дороге в Чолпон-Ату. Скорой не дали остановиться
Popular
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration
Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake
3 August, Monday
11:57
Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropic substances Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropi...
11:52
Fourth round of university admissions campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Kyrgyzstan joins World Breastfeeding Week
11:27
Kyrgyzstan to surpass Ukraine in annual births for the first time in 2026
11:01
Barley exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase 281-fold