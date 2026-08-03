Shaun Torrente wins Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan in F1H2O

The main race of the F1H20 Powerboat World Championship round, the 2026 Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Republic, concluded in Issyk-Kul region on August 2.

Victory Team pilot Shaun Torrente took first place in the final race.

Eighteen athletes took part in the final race. The racers competed on the waters of Issyk-Kul Lake, demonstrating high speed and boat handling skills.

The winner received his award from the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. Erik Stark received the silver medal, which was presented to him by Eduard Kubatov, Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development. Alec Weckström received the bronze trophy from Aibek Abylkasymov, President of the Kyrgyz Powerboat Federation.

The 2026 Issyk-Kul Grand Prix of the Kyrgyz Republic was the first-ever F1H2O World Championship round in Kyrgyzstan. The international competition brought together the best F1H20 pilots and attracted spectators from across the region.