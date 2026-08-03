US increases visa bond requirement for Kyrgyzstanis to $20,000

Starting August 3, 2026, the U.S. visa bond program for citizens of 50 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, will become permanent. The U.S. Department of State website says.

For tourist and business visas, applicants will be required to post a refundable bond of up to $20,000 (previously, the amount was up to $15,000).

The new rule applies to B-1 and B-2 visas intended for business and tourist travel. The consular officer determines the bond amount during the interview, taking into account the applicant’s circumstances. They may decide to post a bond of $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000. The base amount is expected to be set at $15,000.

The bond is payable only upon the consular officer’s instruction. It can be paid by the applicant or another person. Paying the bond does not guarantee the issuance of a visa.

The visa bond will also be refunded if the visa applicant leaves the United States on time and meets all conditions of stay. The bond is also refunded if the visa holder fails to use the visa before its expiration or is denied entry. Violations of the conditions of stay in the country may result in the bond being withheld.

Program participants must enter and exit the United States through commercial airports. The use of land and sea ports of entry, charter flights, or private aircraft to fulfill the bond requirements is prohibited.

Kyrgyzstan was previously included in the pilot visa bond program. The consul could set a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000.

The pilot program was introduced a year ago and expanded to citizens of 50 countries, most of which are in Africa. This list also includes Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and Mongolia.

The United States has also shortened the validity of student visas to 4 years and journalist visas to 240 days. The United States Department of Homeland Security is introducing restrictions for international students and participants in cultural exchange programs.

Previously, the document was issued for the entire duration of the program or employment in the United States.

The new rules also prohibit graduate students from changing their «educational purposes» or transferring to another institution without permission. Furthermore, the period within which students must leave the United States after receiving their diploma has been halved—from 60 to 30 days. The validity of journalist visas has also been reduced to 240 days, and to 90 days for Chinese citizens. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already responded to Washington’s decision, calling it «discriminatory» and calling for the new visa policy to be rescinded.