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Kyrgyzstan and UAE exchange messages on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, exchanged congratulatory messages on August 1 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

According to the presidential press service, the messages noted that over the past three decades, Kyrgyzstan — UAE relations have reached a high level of development, based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

They emphasized the positive dynamics of political dialogue, the consistent expansion of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport, digital, tourism, and humanitarian areas, as well as the significant potential for further deepening the bilateral partnership.

The Emirati side expressed readiness to further strengthen friendly relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The congratulatory messages expressed confidence that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will mark an important milestone in the history of Kyrgyz-Emirati cooperation and will give new impetus to the implementation of promising joint initiatives and projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/383877/
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