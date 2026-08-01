Entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Armenia, China, and several other countries have suffered billions in losses due to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Wildberries facilities. Tatyana Kim, founder and CEO of Wildberries, said a video message.

«Therefore, attacks on us are attacks on hundreds of millions of people in ten countries simultaneously,» Kim stated.

The Wildberries founder also stated that the company is strengthening the security of its facilities daily and repels the majority of drone attacks. According to her, the company’s facilities are equipped with available protective equipment, and security systems are constantly being upgraded, including through the use of engineering solutions.

In July 2026, the logistics infrastructure of Wildberries, Russia’s largest marketplace, was subjected to a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones. On the night of July 18, drones struck major distribution centers in Elektrostal near Moscow and Kotovsk in Tambov Oblast. On July 24, strikes hit warehouses in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Oblast, and Simferopol. On July 29 and 30, 2026, fires were recorded after drone strikes in Penza, Sarapul, Perm, and Ryazan. On July 31, 2026, the company’s logistics facilities in Volgograd region and Tatarstan were attacked.