International media tour participants visit Ala-Too Resort mountain cluster

Participants in an international media tour visited the year-round Ala-Too Resort mountain cluster and Jyrgalan ski resort as part of the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit, the organizers said.

Journalists from 25 countries participated in the event. The purpose of the media tour was to familiarize representatives of foreign and domestic media with the progress of the Ala-Too Resort all-season mountain cluster, a project of national significance.

Media tour participants also took a ride on the new cable car and toured the resort’s facilities under construction.

The international media tour was an important step in promoting the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.