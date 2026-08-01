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Hosting F1H2O shows Kyrgyzstan's readiness for world tournaments

Holding the F1H2O race in Kyrgyzstan has become an important image-building event for the country and confirmed its readiness to host high-level international competitions. Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov, First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

According to him, obtaining the right to host such championships is a complex process, as the organizers have strict requirements for infrastructure and site preparation.

«If we have been entrusted with hosting this sport race in Kyrgyzstan, it means we have demonstrated our readiness with dignity. Active preparations were carried out over the course of 3-4 months—from infrastructure to the content of the event,» he noted.

He said that the opening ceremony of the competition is being held with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the heads of state of four countries.

Following the opening ceremony, Formula 1 on Water races will take place, followed by a concert program in the evening featuring domestic and international artists.

The organizers also sought to highlight Kyrgyzstan’s national identity. A special area with a yurt (khan boz ui) has been prepared for guests, where they can learn about the country’s culture and traditions.

Speaking about the infrastructure, the agency representative noted that stands with a capacity of up to 10,000 people have been purchased. They will be used during the World Nomad Games.

The final cost of hosting the event will be determined after its completion, as budget adjustments may have been made during the preparation process.
link: https://24.kg/english/383805/
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