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Spectacular show held for F1H2O spectators

The UIM F1H2O World Championship races have kicked off on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake. Before the start of the races, a grand opening ceremony was held, featuring a parade of racing boats on water and a spectacular show with the participation of athletes.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke at the opening ceremony. The head of state highlighted the historic significance of hosting the «Formula 1 on Water» championship for the country and emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is hosting a competition of this level for the first time.

The F1H2O round on Issyk-Kul Lake brought together participants from different countries and became one of the largest international sporting events in Kyrgyzstan’s history.

The event was also attended by the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
link: https://24.kg/english/383804/
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