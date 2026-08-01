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Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan opens new chapter in history by hosting UIM F1H2O

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke at the opening ceremony of the UIM F1H2O World Championship round on Issyk-Kul Lake.

The head of state said that hosting the «Formula 1 on Water» was a significant event for the country and marked a new chapter in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan.

«Today we are witnessing a historic event. For the first time in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, our country is hosting a round of «Formula 1 on Water» championship,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The president emphasized that F1H2O is one of the world’s most prestigious, spectacular and technologically advanced sports, combining cutting-edge technologies with the highest level of athletes’ skills.

According to Japarov, hosting such an international competition raises Kyrgyzstan’s profile on the global sports stage and creates new opportunities for the country’s development.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.
link: https://24.kg/english/383803/
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