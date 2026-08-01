Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan attend F1H2O

The Heads of State of Central Asia attend the UIM F1H2O World Powerboat Championships.

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived at the competition area.

Kyrgyzstan is hosting a stage of the F1H2O World Championships for the first time. The competition is taking place on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake and has brought together athletes and guests from various countries. A cultural program featuring water shows was organized for the distinguished guests. One of the highlights of the welcoming program was a flyboard dance by a girl in national dress.

The participation of the four Central Asian leaders in the opening ceremony underscores the event’s international significance and highlights its role in promoting Kyrgyzstan’s sports and tourism potential.