14:08
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan attend F1H2O

The Heads of State of Central Asia attend the UIM F1H2O World Powerboat Championships.

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived at the competition area.

Kyrgyzstan is hosting a stage of the F1H2O World Championships for the first time. The competition is taking place on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake and has brought together athletes and guests from various countries. A cultural program featuring water shows was organized for the distinguished guests. One of the highlights of the welcoming program was a flyboard dance by a girl in national dress.

The participation of the four Central Asian leaders in the opening ceremony underscores the event’s international significance and highlights its role in promoting Kyrgyzstan’s sports and tourism potential.
link: https://24.kg/english/383800/
views: 215
Print
Related
Мужчина потерял сознание на дороге в Чолпон-Ату. Скорой не дали остановиться
Hosting F1H2O shows Kyrgyzstan's readiness for world tournaments
Spectacular show held for F1H2O spectators
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan opens new chapter in history by hosting UIM F1H2O
Водная «Формула-1» показала готовность Кыргызстана к мировым турнирам
В Кыргызстане усилят поддержку спортсменов и ветеранов
Для зрителей этапа водной «Формулы-1» F1H2O устроили яркое шоу
Садыр Жапаров: Кыргызстан открыл новую страницу в истории, приняв UIM F1H2O
Interior Ministry ensures security at F1H2O World Championship
Лидеры Кыргызстана, Казахстана, Узбекистана и Таджикистана прибыли на F1H2O
Popular
Ban on gasoline exports from Russia to be extended until 2027 Ban on gasoline exports from Russia to be extended until 2027
New flight to make travel from Bishkek to Tashkent easier New flight to make travel from Bishkek to Tashkent easier
Mobile clinic: Ministry asks Islamic Development Bank to extend project funding Mobile clinic: Ministry asks Islamic Development Bank to extend project funding
International payment service Apple Pay launched in Kyrgyzstan International payment service Apple Pay launched in Kyrgyzstan
1 August, Saturday
13:49
Hosting F1H2O shows Kyrgyzstan's readiness for world tournaments Hosting F1H2O shows Kyrgyzstan's readiness for world to...
13:33
Spectacular show held for F1H2O spectators
13:27
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan opens new chapter in history by hosting UIM F1H2O
12:30
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan attend F1H2O
12:19
Interior Ministry ensures security at F1H2O World Championship