Interior Ministry ensures security at F1H2O World Championship

The 2026 Issyk-Kul Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix, a stage of the F1H2O World Powerboat Championship, has kicked off in Kyrgyzstan. The international competition, which is being held for the first time in Central Asia, takes place on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake from July 31 to August 2. F1H2O is considered the highest category of water racing and is the equivalent of Formula 1 in the world of powerboats.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, public order and the safety of participants, guests, and spectators at the championship are under the control of law enforcement officers.

Today, August 1 a briefing was held with the personnel, during which management set tasks for ensuring public safety, maintaining public order, and traffic safety at the competition venues.

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. Officers are ensuring security at the event site, controlling traffic flow, and assisting participants and guests of the international sporting event.

The UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan — Issyk-Kul 2026 is taking place in the village of Baet in Issyk-Kul region. During the race weekend, spectators will enjoy official races by the world’s top pilots, as well as an entertainment program.