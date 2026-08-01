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Camera traps capture snow leopards, lynxes, and wolves in Alai district

Camera traps installed in 2026 in Alai district captured rare footage of wild animals, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Videos captured by automatic cameras show snow leopards, lynxes, wolves, and other wildlife species inhabiting the Alai mountain range.

The Ministry of Natural Resources noted that such observations allow for the study of animal numbers and behavior, the monitoring of rare species populations, and conservation measures.

Camera traps operate in hard-to-reach natural areas and capture animals in their natural environment without human intervention. The data obtained helps specialists in their efforts to protect Kyrgyzstan’s biodiversity.
link: https://24.kg/english/383797/
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