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Amangeldiev: Russia supported resumption of fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev announced that an agreement had been reached to resume fuel and lubricant supplies from Russia.

Answering journalists’ questions in Issyk-Kul region, Amangeldiev noted that negotiations on fuel supplies were conducted within the framework of instructions and previously reached agreements between the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

«An agreement was reached to resume supplies, despite restrictions within the Russian Federation. They support us today,» he said.

According to him, fuel supplies are also being made from other destinations. In particular, Kyrgyzstan has already received some fuel from Belarus and China.

Amangeldiev emphasized that the required fuel volumes and quality have been secured, and the supply situation is under control.
link: https://24.kg/english/383795/
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