History of independent Kyrgyz cinema in photographs

A gallery and solo exhibition of photographs by Honored Cultural Figure of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Bolzhurov, «From Ulitka’to Esimde,» has been opened in the village of Kuntuu at the art residence of People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan and film director Aktan Arym Kubat. The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to Aktan Arym Kubat, the exhibition tells not only the history of his work and the work of Erkin Bolzhurov, but also reflects the development of independent Kyrgyz cinema over the past 30 years.

«This is the history of independent Kyrgyz cinema, representing all its generations. We selected the most interesting photographs from films not only from an artistic perspective, but also as an opportunity to remember the films created 30 years ago,» the director noted.

The exhibition features behind-the-scenes photographs from the films of Kyrgyz filmmaker Aktan Arym Kubat. His filmography includes nearly 20 works, among them nine feature films and several short films, many of which have received awards at international film festivals.

According to the organizers, next year will mark a milestone anniversary for the director. Aktan Arym Kubat says that he now sees it as an important time to reflect on his journey in cinema and define his future creative plans.