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Traffic restored after Boom Gorge rockfall, but congestion persists

A rockfall occurred overnight on August 1 in Boom Gorge, the Main Traffic Safety Department confirmed the information.

According to the agency, traffic police officers and other emergency services are working at the scene, taking all necessary measures to deal with the aftermath of the incident. Although the road has been reopened, traffic remains heavily congested.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that one lane was reopened at around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the rockfall.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported that the rockfall had completely blocked the Bishkek—Issyk-Kul road in both directions, causing traffic jams stretching for several kilometers through the Boom Gorge.

Motorists continue to warn on social media that significant delays remain despite the reopening of the road.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges drivers to exercise extra caution, avoid speeding, maintain a safe following distance, and comply with instructions from traffic police officers.
link: https://24.kg/english/383789/
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