Rockfall causes overnight traffic chaos in Boom Gorge

A rockfall occurred in Boom Gorge overnight on August 1, eyewitnesses posted on social media.

Witnesses said the rockfall completely blocked the Bishkek—Issyk-Kul road, bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions. Long traffic jams quickly formed, and while waiting for heavy machinery to arrive, some drivers began clearing rocks from the roadway themselves.

Social media users noted that the incident happened overnight from Friday to Saturday, when many Bishkek residents travel to Issyk-Kul for the weekend. According to some reports, the road was closed from around 1 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Others claimed the road remained blocked and could reopen only by midday.