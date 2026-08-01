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Collection of History Museum in Bishkek replenished with valuable exhibit

The collection of the National History Museum in Bishkek has been replenished with a valuable historical exhibit that belonged to one of the founders of Kyrgyz statehood, an outstanding statesman and public figure Abdykerim Sydykov. The Ministry of Culture reported.

The grandson of the public figure donated to the museum fund the anniversary medal that Abdykerim Sydykov was awarded for the 100th anniversary of Kyrgyz statehood, as well as a certificate for it.

Museum director Nazgul Omurzakova noted that the transfer of such a valuable historical exhibit is an important contribution to the preservation of national history and its transmission to future generations. She also emphasized that the museum is always open to scientific cooperation, the study of historical heritage and the implementation of joint projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/383786/
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