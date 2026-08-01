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Kyrgyzstan ready to export berries to Turkish market

Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Benazir Nurlanova met with a delegation of Turkish entrepreneurs.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the parties discussed prospects for expanding Kyrgyzstan — Turkey trade, economic, and investment cooperation, increasing the export of domestic berries to the Turkish market, developing logistics, and implementing joint projects in trade and agriculture.

Following the meeting, representatives of Kyrgyz exporters and the Turkish business community exchanged contacts and agreed to further develop direct cooperation. The Association of Legal Entities Agrocluster Fruits and Berries and the Turkish side also announced their intention to conclude export contracts for the supply of Kyrgyz berries.
link: https://24.kg/english/383785/
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