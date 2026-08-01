 Osh and Azerbaijan's Ganja become sister cities

As part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan, a ceremony to sign and exchange a memorandum establishing sister city relations between Osh and Azerbaijan’s Ganja took place at Rukh-Ordo Cultural Center in Cholpon-Ata.

According to the City Hall of the southern capital, the mayor of Osh and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Kyrgyz Republic exchanged documents aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The signed memorandum aims to develop friendly and partnership relations between the two cities, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and intensify the exchange of experience in urban management, culture, and other areas.

Ganja is the second largest city in Azerbaijan after Baku. Situated in the west of the country, at the foot of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains on the Ganjachay River, the city was also known as Elisavetpol (during the Russian Empire) and Kirovabad (during the Soviet era). Its historical name was restored in 1989.