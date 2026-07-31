Five-star Baku Hotel opened on shore of Issyk-Kul Lake

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan attended the opening of Baku Hotel on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake, the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was held as part of an informal consultative meeting of the leaders of the region.

The heads of state were shown the modern hotel complex and briefed on its capabilities.

The hotel is located on 17.2 hectares of land. It comprises a seven-story building with a total area of ​​approximately 30,000 square meters and over 120 rooms. The complex also includes a swimming pool, a water park, sports facilities, and entertainment infrastructure.

The new five-star hotel is expected to become a key venue on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake for welcoming tourists, official delegations, and hosting international events.