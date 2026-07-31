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New head of National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan appointed

A new Chief Physician has been appointed at the National Hospital: Talantbek Arstankulov.

According to the Ministry of Health press center, the head of the ministry, Damir Osmonov, introduced the new head to the National Hospital staff.

Talantbek Arstankulov, born August 1, 1972, holds a PhD in Medicine, associate professor, and a Master of Public and Municipal Administration. He is a leader with over 30 years of experience in healthcare and public administration.

Since 2024, he has served as Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region. He oversaw healthcare, education, social protection, culture, and sports; coordinated the implementation of state programs and interaction with the Ministry of Health, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, international organizations, and local government bodies. He also managed medical organizations.

The former head physician of the National Hospital resigned.
link: https://24.kg/english/383769/
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