New head of National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan appointed

A new Chief Physician has been appointed at the National Hospital: Talantbek Arstankulov.
According to the Ministry of Health press center, the head of the ministry, Damir Osmonov, introduced the new head to the National Hospital staff.
Talantbek Arstankulov, born August 1, 1972, holds a PhD in Medicine, associate professor, and a Master of Public and Municipal Administration. He is a leader with over 30 years of experience in healthcare and public administration.
The former head physician of the National Hospital resigned.