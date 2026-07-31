Underground drug laboratory dismantled in Tyup district

An underground drug laboratory has been dismantled in Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. The suspects were allegedly involved in the illegal production and transportation of drugs on an especially large scale, the Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects while they were manufacturing another batch of drugs. Four people involved in the illegal operation were detained at the scene.

the alleged organizer of the criminal group, B.N.B., 39;

two alleged manufacturers, A.D.T., 30, and K.A.B., 26;

the alleged transporter of the finished drugs, N.D.B., 26.

Those detained include:

During a search of the underground laboratory, law enforcement officers seized a total of 51.2 kilograms of drugs, including:

4.1 kg of hashish;

7.3 kg of hashish oil;

39.6 kg of marijuana.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported an increase in crimes related to illicit drug trafficking. From January through June 2026, law enforcement agencies registered 602 drug-related offenses, an 8.1 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

At the same time, offenses involving the possession and production of drugs for the purpose of sale accounted for the largest share, at about 56 percent.