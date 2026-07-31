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First Ladies of three countries visit Altyn Balalyk Center in Issyk-Kul region

The First Ladies of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, Aigul Japarova, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, and Mehriban Aliyeva, visited the Altyn Balalyk Rehabilitation Center in Issyk-Kul region.

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The guests were introduced to the center’s work, educational workshops, and rehabilitation programs, after which they spoke with children. Shattyk national dance ensemble and the young komuz players ensemble performed for the First Ladies.

An exhibition of clay and felt products created by students of the Akylman Presidential Lyceum and an art display featuring works by young artists, including those from Uzbekistan, were also organized.

One of the highlights of the visit was the completion ceremony of the felt art panel «Tree of Friendship,» symbolizing the friendship between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

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At the conclusion of the visit, Aigul Japarova presented Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and Mehriban Aliyeva with a traditional Kyrgyz musical instrument, ooz komuz.

On July 30, the Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with their First Ladies, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on state visits.
link: https://24.kg/english/383749/
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