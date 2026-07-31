F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake

Free practice sessions for the F1H2O World Championship round have begun on Issyk-Kul Lake. Pilots from various countries have taken to the water for their first runs, getting familiar with the course and checking their boat setups.

The Issyk-Kul round is a historic event for Kyrgyzstan, marking the country’s first time hosting a world-level powerboat racing competition. The racecourse has been set up on the lake, where pilots will compete for victory in one of the world’s most prestigious powerboat championships over the coming days.

Free practice sessions allow sportsmen to adapt to the course conditions, test their equipment and prepare for qualifying. Tomorrow, participants will take part in qualifying sessions to determine their starting positions, as well as in a sprint race.

The main race of the Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix will take place on August 2. F1H2O racing boats can reach speeds of more than 250 kilometers per hour, making the championship one of the most spectacular competitions in international powerboat racing.