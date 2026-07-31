WFH discusses treatment of children with hemophilia with Kyrgyz doctors

A delegation from the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH, Canada) paid a working visit to the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek.

According to the Center, during the visit, the delegation learned about the organization of specialized medical care for patients with hemophilia and other hereditary bleeding disorders.

The guests visited the clinical diagnostic laboratory, where they learned about the capabilities of modern laboratory tests performed on patients with hemostatic disorders. In the physiotherapy department, they were shown the physiotherapy treatment and medical rehabilitation provided for patients with hemophilia.

In the pediatric hematology department, doctors provided detailed information on the organization of specialized hematological care, the storage conditions for clotting factor preparations received through the WFH humanitarian program, and the system for providing patients with preventive and replacement therapy.

During the working visit, the delegation met with children with hemophilia and their parents. WFH specialists, together with doctors from the pediatric hematology department, discussed complex clinical cases and provided consultations to patients with severe forms of hemophilia.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the further development of medical care for patients with hemophilia in the Kyrgyz Republic, the introduction of modern diagnostic and treatment methods, improving the professional qualifications of doctors, and expanding international cooperation.

The administration of the National Center for Maternity and Child Welfare expressed gratitude to the World Federation of Hemophilia for many years of fruitful cooperation, ongoing support and provision of patients with hemophilia in the Kyrgyz Republic with vital blood clotting factor drugs within the framework of the humanitarian program.