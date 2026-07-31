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President of Tajikistan proposes building large oil refinery in Central Asia

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon proposed considering the construction of a large oil refinery in Central Asia. He made this initiative at an informal consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of Azerbaijan in Cholpon-Ata.

According to Rahmon, energy security is one of the key factors for the region’s sustainable development and requires joint solutions.

«I propose instructing our relevant agencies to consider building a large oil refinery in the region using the latest technologies. At the same time, the domestic needs of the countries in the region for critical petroleum products should, of course, be taken into account as a priority,» the Tajik president said.
link: https://24.kg/english/383740/
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President of Tajikistan proposes building large oil refinery in Central Asia