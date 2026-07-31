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Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan

Russia donated over 1,700 tons of enriched flour and over 200 tons of vegetable oil to Kyrgyzstan to provide food aid to citizens in need. A ceremony to hand over the humanitarian aid, as part of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), took place in Bishkek.

Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sergei Vakunov reported that 607 tons of enriched flour and 81 tons of sunflower oil were sent to the northern regions of the country. An additional batch of 1,147 tons of flour and 121 tons of vegetable oil will be delivered to Osh region and other southern regions, TASS reported.

According to the diplomat, Russia is the largest donor of the WFP in Kyrgyzstan. Russian funding covers approximately 48 percent of the programme’s strategic plan for the republic. Sergei Vakunov noted that since the start of WFP operations in Kyrgyzstan in 2008, Russia has provided over $122 million in food aid to the country. These funds support approximately 100,000 people annually.

Under the programme, food aid is provided to citizens in exchange for participation in community service projects, such as landscaping, improving water supplies, cleaning irrigation canals, and constructing mudflow protection structures.

The ambassador stated that Russia intends to continue its participation in WFP programmes and continue to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/383738/
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