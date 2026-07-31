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Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration

The Heads of the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan have signed the Cholpon-Ata Declaration.

According to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the document sets out the countries’ common approaches to further development of regional cooperation. Following the signing, Japarov declared the meeting of the presidents concluded.

The Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is being held in Issyk-Kul region from July 30 to August 1. During the meeting, the leaders discussed trade, energy, transport, tourism, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as regional security and cooperation within international organizations.

The signing of the Cholpon-Ata Declaration became one of the key outcomes of the meeting. The leaders also endorsed a number of initiatives aimed at expanding regional cooperation, including the development of transport corridors, energy cooperation and the tourism sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/383737/
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