Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan supported Kyrgyzstan’s initiative to introduce a single tourist visa for foreign citizens wishing to travel to Central Asian countries. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at an informal consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Cholpon-Ata.

The head of state noted that he counts on the support of all countries in the region for the initiative.

The informal consultative meeting is taking place from July 30 to August 1 in Cholpon-Ata. Participants include the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The leaders are discussing issues of developing trade, energy, tourism, transport corridors, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and regional security.

In March 2025, Sadyr Japarov proposed that the countries of Central Asia introduce a visa-free regime among themselves and establish a single visa for foreign tourists, similar to the Schengen visa.