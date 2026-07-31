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Asman Airlines extends special offer for Bishkek—Naryn flights through August

Asman Airlines has extended its special offer for domestic flights on Bishkek — Naryn — Bishkek route. The special fare will be valid until August 31, 2026.

The promotion was originally scheduled to end on July 31, but due to high passenger demand, it has been extended for another month, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC said.

As part of the special offer, the price of a one-way ticket on Bishkek — Naryn route is 1,000 soms instead of the usual 2,100 soms.

A reduced fare is also available on flights from Kazarman to Bishkek. The offer on this route will last until September 26, 2026. One-way tickets cost now 2,100 soms instead of 3,100 soms.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC noted that the extension of the special offer is aimed at increasing the availability of air travel between regions, developing domestic tourism, and expanding passenger options.

Tickets at the promotional fares can be purchased on the official Asman Airlines website and through the airline’s mobile app.
link: https://24.kg/english/383730/
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