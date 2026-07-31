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Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev sign number of cooperation agreements

Following the talks between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the parties signed several bilateral documents.

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According to the administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the ceremony took place as part of the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to the country. The documents cover cooperation in the transport and logistics, energy, investment, digital, financial, and humanitarian spheres.

The heads of state signed the Treaty on Alliance Relations and the decision of the Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

In addition, the parties exchanged the following documents:

  • an agreement on international road transport between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Azerbaijan;
  • a roadmap for energy cooperation for 2026-2027;
  • a roadmap for the implementation of the cooperation program between the governments of the two countries for 2024-2029;
  • an additional agreement amending the agreement establishing the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund;
  • a memorandum of cooperation in freight transportation, shipping, and shipbuilding;
  • a memorandum of cooperation in statistics;
  • a memorandum on cooperation in cybersecurity;
  • memoranda on establishing sister city relations between Osh and Ganja, Karakol and Gabala, Cholpon-Ata and Shusha;
  • a memorandum of cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products;
  • a memorandum of cooperation between the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan;
  • a memorandum of cooperation between Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and AzerGold CJSC.

The signed documents are aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.

On July 30, Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on a state visit. Today, July 31, he held a one-on-one meeting with President Sadyr Japarov in Cholpon-Ata. The two heads of state also held the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/383723/
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