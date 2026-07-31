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Karakol airport to welcome first international flight in August

Karakol International Airport is completing preparations to handle its first international flights.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the runway extension project is 95 percent complete. The main construction work has already been completed, and modern lighting equipment has been installed on the new section. Specialists are currently working on its technical commissioning, configuration, and integration with the existing system.

The first international flight is scheduled for mid-August. Negotiations with airlines regarding the launch of regular international routes are ongoing.

The project is being implemented as part of the modernization of the country’s aviation infrastructure and is expected to contribute to the development of tourism in Issyk-Kul region and the expansion of Kyrgyzstan’s international air service.
link: https://24.kg/english/383716/
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