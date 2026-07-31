President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of Azerbaijan.

The meeting will be held on July 31 in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed at Issyk-Kul International Airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration.

During the meeting, the leaders of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan are expected to discuss regional cooperation, strengthening partnerships, and current international and regional issues.