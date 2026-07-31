Azerbaijan ready to supply petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum on the supply of petroleum products. Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov told reporters.

According to him, Azerbaijan has expressed its willingness to supply fuel to Kyrgyzstan. The parties are currently developing cooperation mechanisms.

«A roadmap is being developed in the energy sector. The construction of small hydroelectric power plants is also being discussed,» Altynbek Rysbekov said.

The minister did not specify the possible supply volumes, fuel prices, import start dates, or delivery routes.

Kyrgyzstan previously stated that it expects to import 20,000 to 30,000 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel per month from Azerbaijan. Negotiations on this issue have been ongoing since June 2026, including with representatives of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.