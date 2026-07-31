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Boy falls into coma after electric shock in Bishkek

A boy has fallen into a coma after being electrocuted on a street in Bishkek. He is currently in the intensive care unit of the City Children’s Emergency Hospital.

The medical facility told 24.kg news agency that the 9-year-old child was admitted on July 26.

«He was brought in unconscious and not breathing. He is currently on a ventilator. His condition is extremely serious. He was electrocuted, and it is unknown how long he remained in the water afterward. He is receiving all necessary treatment,» doctors said.

According to the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district, at around 8:13 p.m. on July 26, 2026, police received a report that a minor had been electrocuted opposite the Oktyabrsky District Court.

The incident has been registered, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

A team from Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise responded to the scene and inspected the electrical networks and metal structures. During the inspection, they discovered live power on a metal staircase located near one of the stores.

An inspection of the building’s internal electrical systems revealed that power remained even after the circuit breaker supplying the store was turned off.

After completely disconnecting the building’s power, it was discovered that it consisted of two separate sections. The owner of the second section of the building was called to the scene. After opening the electrical panel and turning off the circuit breaker, the power completely disappeared, as confirmed by all those involved in the inspection.

According to preliminary data, a faulty outdoor lighting line in the building’s internal electrical system may have caused the incident.

Police are conducting the necessary investigations to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Based on the results of the pre-investigation, a procedural decision will be made in accordance with the law.
link: https://24.kg/english/383701/
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