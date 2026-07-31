Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes win five medals at South Korea tournament

The Kyrgyz Taekwondo WT team won five medals and took second place overall in the junior team competition at the Gangwon Chuncheon 2026 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival Open Championship in South Korea.

The competition took place in mid-July in Chuncheon. Athletes from around the world participated in the tournament. Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

Amina Attokurova — gold medal in the poomsae discipline among black belts;

Atai Zhumabaev — a gold medal in the kyorugi event (B League);

Begaiym Erlan kyzy — a silver medal in the poomsae among black belts;

Ademi Samurbekova — a silver medal in the poomsae among black belts;

Aidanek Zhumalieva — a bronze medal in the poomsae among black belts.

The winners and runners-up of the competition were:

Furthermore, the Taekwondo WT Kyrgyzstan team took second place in the junior team competition in the poomsae.

The Federation noted that this result demonstrated the high level of preparation of the athletes and the work of the coaching staff, and also strengthened Kyrgyzstan’s position on the international stage in Taekwondo WT.