16:28
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes win five medals at South Korea tournament

The Kyrgyz Taekwondo WT team won five medals and took second place overall in the junior team competition at the Gangwon Chuncheon 2026 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival Open Championship in South Korea.

The competition took place in mid-July in Chuncheon. Athletes from around the world participated in the tournament. Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

The winners and runners-up of the competition were:

  • Amina Attokurova — gold medal in the poomsae discipline among black belts;
  • Atai Zhumabaev — a gold medal in the kyorugi event (B League);
  • Begaiym Erlan kyzy — a silver medal in the poomsae among black belts;
  • Ademi Samurbekova — a silver medal in the poomsae among black belts;
  • Aidanek Zhumalieva — a bronze medal in the poomsae among black belts.

Furthermore, the Taekwondo WT Kyrgyzstan team took second place in the junior team competition in the poomsae.

The Federation noted that this result demonstrated the high level of preparation of the athletes and the work of the coaching staff, and also strengthened Kyrgyzstan’s position on the international stage in Taekwondo WT.
link: https://24.kg/english/383693/
views: 256
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s taekwondo team wins 10 medals at Astana tournament
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region
Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals
31 July, Friday
16:18
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cho...
16:11
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
16:03
Asman Airlines extends special offer for Bishkek—Naryn flights through August
15:49
Ilham Aliyev invites Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan for state visit
15:42
Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev sign number of cooperation agreements