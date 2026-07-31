6th World Nomad Games to bring together 3,000 athletes from 113 countries

Three thousand athletes from 113 countries will participate in the 6th World Nomad Games. They will compete in 42 sports and also take part in cultural and scientific events.

According to Belek Usenbekov, Deputy Head of the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games, this year’s Games will feature Australia, New Zealand, Algeria, Burundi, Gambia, Jordan, Egypt, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Oman, Uganda, Ethiopia, and North Macedonia for the first time.

The sports program will reportedly include 42 disciplines. Among the new sports are the equestrian competition «tyiyn enmei,» kokpar, strongman competition, and the Buryat national game of breaking the spine bone.

Belek Usenbekov noted that representatives from 84 countries participated in the third World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. Over 50,000 spectators attended the various competition venues. This year, approximately 100,000 guests from various countries are expected.

The World Nomad Games are held every two years. The sixth Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6. The first World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014.