Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to extend registration-free stay to 15 days

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to exempt citizens of the two countries from mandatory registration for 15 days after crossing the border. The protocol was included in a package of agreements signed on July 30 in Issyk-Kul region by Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to Podrobno.uz, the document supplements the 2006 bilateral agreement on mutual travel for citizens.

The new procedure exempts citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from the obligation to obtain permanent or temporary registration with the competent authorities of the host country within 15 days of crossing the border.

Currently, according to Kyrgyz law, citizens of Uzbekistan are required to personally register with the internal affairs authorities within five days of entry.